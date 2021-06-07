Jayana awarded for contribution to Gospel music at 2021 Under 30 Women Awards

Contemporary gospel artiste, JAYANA has bagged Award For Music at the recently held Under 30 Women Awards.

Held at the Golden Key Hotel, East Legon, in Accra on Saturday, June 5, 2021, Jayana beat off stiff competition from fellow music acts Efe Grace, Efe Keyz, Tisha, Chayuta Music, Queen Haizel, Akiyana to win the enviable award.

Undoubtedly, Jayana for the past one year has acquainted herself so well in her field of endeavour making immense impact on followers of gospel music.

Being the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC), Jayana known privately as Jemima Annor-Yeboah is noted for her soul-touching ministrations and captivating vocal.

Speaking to the media after winning the Award For Music category, Jayana hinted of new song to be released on June 18, 2021. She noted that the new single which centers on God’s praise is a live studio recording.

Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West Constituency – Hon. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network – Mrs Stacy Amoateng, Ama Pratt and other special invited guests were honoured with special citations for their contribution to women empowerment in Ghana.







The Under 30 Women Awards is aimed to celebrate and honour women doing extraordinary in their respective fields. Put together by the Under 30 Project, the awards platform recognises notable achievements by young Ghanaian women.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!