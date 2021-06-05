VGMA 2021 takes over the month of June

It’s the final lap of the VGMA Festival and five (5) exciting activities have been earmarked to heighten the VGMA experience in the music month of June.

The journey promises to be exciting, ready?



*VGMA Xperience Concert*



Curated from a cross section of VGMA22 nominees, the VGMAs present a live-performed musical experience designed for industry stakeholders, and produced for the massive music lovers on-air and online.

The invitation only event is slated for Saturday 12th of June, will be aired at 9pm on TV3, and streamed on VGMA pages on Facebook & YouTube.



*VGMA in Schools*



Passionate about nurturing music-smarts in the youth, a music in school platform has been created to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

The project, VGMA in School (VIS), will work with schools, offering students interested in a career in music, an opportunity to dialogue with professionals.

The aim is to help students in music to start right, point out the role of education in a music career, and expose students to basics of showbusiness.



*VGMA Music Summit*



On the 21st of June, Ghana will for the first time join over 130 countries and 1000+ cities to celebrate what the French call Fete de la Musique, a.k.a. World Music Day.

The day will be marked with a national dialogue, a master class, and the honoring of unsung heroes of the music ecosystem. This event will stream live on social media, and will have limited seats for in-person participants.



*VGMA Weekend*



The VGMA22 experience will climax with a two-day show, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th of June. Each day will project the glitz and glam of the red-carpet reception, awards ceremony for deserving artistes, and eclectic live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer.

The events will show nationwide on TV3, across Africa on Akwaaba Magic, Rok TV, and Soundcity on DSTV, and across the world on MTVBase, Vodafone and VGMA Social Media Pages.



It’s the month of music, and music’s biggest weekend beckons.

The strings will create rhythms that command corresponding body poetry. Melodies of delight will sing on thousands of tongues.

And unfettering industry information will be shared. Come tag along as we journey through the mentorship, the shows and the business of music with the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse, partnered by TV3, KPMG, DSTV and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together we can.