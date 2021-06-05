Top Stories

Echoke! Nautyca will leave you gasping for air with visuals for latest party banger

It's a certified banger that will keep you jamming all day and all night!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
It’s the ever talented Nautyca here again with a party banger dubbed Echoke and it comes with eye-catching visuals that compliment the vibrancy of the single.

You won’t be let down after feasting your eyes on the Yaw Skyface directed audiovisual which features hot models, exuberant dancers and flashy scenes.

It unrolls with shots from a bus, smoke effects, energetic dancers and the stylish screen act by Nautyca.

Echoke is a popular term coined by the Nigerian superstar, Davido and has fast become a viral household term used to describe a situation or experience that generates much intrigue, excitement, thrills and pleasure.

Stream or buy this latest certified banger by Nautyca here

