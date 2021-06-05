Echoke! Nautyca will leave you gasping for air with visuals for latest party banger

It’s the ever talented Nautyca here again with a party banger dubbed Echoke and it comes with eye-catching visuals that compliment the vibrancy of the single.

You won’t be let down after feasting your eyes on the Yaw Skyface directed audiovisual which features hot models, exuberant dancers and flashy scenes.

It unrolls with shots from a bus, smoke effects, energetic dancers and the stylish screen act by Nautyca.

Echoke is a popular term coined by the Nigerian superstar, Davido and has fast become a viral household term used to describe a situation or experience that generates much intrigue, excitement, thrills and pleasure.

Stream or buy this latest certified banger by Nautyca here

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!