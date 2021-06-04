Top Dawg! as Randy N tops iTunes Charts

A week off after releasing the Atown produced Top Dawg, Randy N has topped the iTunes charts of Ghana with his Drill anthem.

Shrugging off the likes of Gyakie, King Promise, Joe Mettle, and Diana Hamilton to emerge with the number song on iTunes Ghana, Randy N has proven to the industry that he will be a force to reckon with.

Photo Credit: Randy N

The song Top Dawg sees the versatile artist coming clean per his delivery and lyrics speaking about realities that define his style.

Download/Stream here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/randyn-topdawg

The next step for Randy N after this feat should be a full-length album that proves his pure strengths in an extended run time.

