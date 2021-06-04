Roo Dube cautions World Leaders with ‘Lockdown’

Ghanaian Reggae artiste Roosevelt Kofi Yeboah who goes by the moniker Roo Dube in the showbiz industry has released a new song titled ‘Lockdown‘.

Roo Dube cautions most World Leaders on how they are handling the coronavirus pandemic in the ‘Lockdown” song.

The novel coronavirus has affected almost all countries in the world with some of the big countries blaming each other for its emergence which to him is wrong. He believes this virus should rather unite us he said.

The Reggae artiste admonished leaders to avoid racist tendencies since the pandemic is no respecter of persons whether black or white.

He explained the choice of the title ‘Lockdown’, saying “The virus has done a lot of harm and he believes things like this should be documented. Most often we leave these things for other people to write for us but he wants to use his song to do this.

“In the song, he touches on how the virus started, the spread, the signs, and how the world had to go on lockdown at different times. Apart from documentation, the song will also serve as an advocacy and for educational purposes.”

The Herbert Crassie produced song under the record label RD Entertainment. is currently out for streams across all the streaming platforms.

