Nanky pairs up with King Promise for the ultimate croon tune; Cassette

The silkiest crooners on the block, Nanky and King Promise, team up on a new tune for the ladies dubbed, Cassette.

Whatever your imagination of the optimal male vocalist of your dreams are, these guys match up exceedingly, judging from their deliveries on this tune.

Get ready to be blown away by the exotic visuals directed by Yaw Skyface that accompanies this world class soon-to-be hit single.

If it’s one from the Sultan Incorporation signed act, then know it’s a certified banger.

Instagram: iamnanky

Twitter: @iamnanky

Facebook: Nanky

