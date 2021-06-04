Top Stories

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 mins ago
Nanky and King Promise hit sweet spots on new single and video ‘Cassette’ Photo Credit: Sultan Inc

If Ghanaian music was your haven in 2020, Nanky was surely one to notice as he partners with one of the silkiest crooners on the block, King Promise, on a new tune for the ladies dubbed, Cassette.

The singer’s latest offering ‘Cassette’ slots in as his second of the year and features an equally sweet-sounding voice, King Promise. ‘Cassette’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

A sonorous Highlife piece, ‘Cassette’ rolls in off the cadence of its super smooth production, beautifully setting the tone for both songsters to take listeners on an emotional ride that’s wholesome.

The two reminisce about their missed opportunities with a love interest. But it doesn’t matter now, she’s someone else’s and all they can hold on to is regret.

Nanky and his guest engross from start to finish, seeping into hearts with vocals bound to pull on delicate heart strings and memories. Released under Warner Music Europe, ‘Cassette’ was produced by Killbeatz and Methmix.

IMG 009.jpg

The song also comes with a music video directed by Yaw Skyface.

Whatever your imagination of the optimal male vocalist of your dreams are, these guys match up exceedingly, judging from their deliveries on this tune.

IMG 000.jpg

Get ready to be blown away by the exotic visuals directed by Yaw Skyface that accompanies this world class soon-to-be hit single.

If it’s one from the Sultan Incorporation signed act, then know it’s a certified banger.

IMG 007.jpg

Tags
