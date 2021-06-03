Top Stories

Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei

He set aside his own music career to shine the spotlight on others

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei
Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei

Gospel musicians all over Ghana have since the passing away of colleague emerging Gospel act, Blogger & CEO of Zionite Media, Nii Lankwei, recounted how he aided them in their various projects.

Piesie Esther, has described the death of Nii Lankwei as shocking, painful and more terrible news to hit the gospel fraternity as she has not been able to put herself together following the demise of the singer and blogger.

She told Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the blogger was a pillar to her successful career. She described him as a selfless person who contributed a lot to the gospel music industry and must be celebrated.

“He was supportive in my career. He contributed a lot to my career and success. He was a strong pillar, and I must say I am saddened. He a strong personality, Godly and someone who loved God so much.”

“He was a vibrant guy. He was a committed Christian and I know God will grant him rest,” she added. She disclosed they have worked on several projects which were yet to be released.

Piesie Esther said people had wanted to keep the news from her because of the beautiful relationship between them. “He had a good heart. he supported several people and so his death is painful,” she noted.

The late Lankwei who holds worship sessions online and runs a personal blog died on, 1 June 2021 in the evening after battling a short illness.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago

Shatta, Stone, Tog, Kuami, others win big at 4Syte TV MVA – See full list of winners

5 days ago
Kwabena Kwabena reclaims throne as fans scramble for new jam; Kwadede

Kwabena Kwabena reclaims throne as fans scramble for new jam; Kwadede

5 days ago
Patapaa's 'One Corner' act with wife to produce a baby soon?

Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ act with wife to produce a baby soon?

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker