Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei

Gospel musicians all over Ghana have since the passing away of colleague emerging Gospel act, Blogger & CEO of Zionite Media, Nii Lankwei, recounted how he aided them in their various projects.

Piesie Esther, has described the death of Nii Lankwei as shocking, painful and more terrible news to hit the gospel fraternity as she has not been able to put herself together following the demise of the singer and blogger.



She told Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the blogger was a pillar to her successful career. She described him as a selfless person who contributed a lot to the gospel music industry and must be celebrated.



“He was supportive in my career. He contributed a lot to my career and success. He was a strong pillar, and I must say I am saddened. He a strong personality, Godly and someone who loved God so much.”



“He was a vibrant guy. He was a committed Christian and I know God will grant him rest,” she added. She disclosed they have worked on several projects which were yet to be released.

Piesie Esther said people had wanted to keep the news from her because of the beautiful relationship between them. “He had a good heart. he supported several people and so his death is painful,” she noted.

The late Lankwei who holds worship sessions online and runs a personal blog died on, 1 June 2021 in the evening after battling a short illness.

