Top Stories

Show Something: BerryVodca drops 1st video from Viberation EP

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 32 mins ago
Show Something by BerryVodca
Photo Credit: BerryVodca

As promised new act, BerryVodca, drops the first video off his maiden EP. “Show Something”, the title of the video is one out of four (4) singles listed for his debut EP “Viberation”.

BerryVodca who is signed to Expensive Music Gh officially launched the collective on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at a press listening at the company’s ultra-modern studio located in Banana Inn with the video was directed by Dejo Films.

All songs on the EP were produced by Klassik Beatz and is available on all major streaming Digital Platforms.

Watch the video here on YouTube

Listen to EP herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/berryvodca-viberation

About BerryVodca
Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, Isaac Oduro, also known as BerryVodca is an amazing musician who specializes in genres like Rap, Hip hop, Afro beats, and Afro fusion.

He is an exceptional musician who enjoys to blend his Ghanaian and African culture with international or western culture to create the perfect music that would go beyond the borders of Ghana and Africa.

About His Maiden EP — “VIBERATION”
“Viberation”, BerryVodca’s maiden EP is a power packed mini album, a finely crafted collective by the confident rapper with 4 songs listed for it. It is a fusion of Hiphop, Hiplife, Afropop, Afrobeats, and Afro fusion sounds.

The idea of the EP is to present a youthful rhythm for the modern market of music tastemakers and fans of the new wave. With the mindset of urbanized sounds, the EP has visible African originality, stemming from Ghana, his motherland. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker