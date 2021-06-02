Show Something: BerryVodca drops 1st video from Viberation EP

As promised new act, BerryVodca, drops the first video off his maiden EP. “Show Something”, the title of the video is one out of four (4) singles listed for his debut EP “Viberation”.

BerryVodca who is signed to Expensive Music Gh officially launched the collective on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at a press listening at the company’s ultra-modern studio located in Banana Inn with the video was directed by Dejo Films.

All songs on the EP were produced by Klassik Beatz and is available on all major streaming Digital Platforms.

Watch the video here on YouTube

Listen to EP here: https://mipromo.ffm.to/berryvodca-viberation

About BerryVodca

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, Isaac Oduro, also known as BerryVodca is an amazing musician who specializes in genres like Rap, Hip hop, Afro beats, and Afro fusion.

He is an exceptional musician who enjoys to blend his Ghanaian and African culture with international or western culture to create the perfect music that would go beyond the borders of Ghana and Africa.

About His Maiden EP — “VIBERATION”

“Viberation”, BerryVodca’s maiden EP is a power packed mini album, a finely crafted collective by the confident rapper with 4 songs listed for it. It is a fusion of Hiphop, Hiplife, Afropop, Afrobeats, and Afro fusion sounds.

The idea of the EP is to present a youthful rhythm for the modern market of music tastemakers and fans of the new wave. With the mindset of urbanized sounds, the EP has visible African originality, stemming from Ghana, his motherland.

