Obed Psych, leader of urban gospel trio, Preachers goes solo with; Fu Yela

Obed Psych, lead singer of the award-winning urban gospel trio Preachers goes solo with the new single “Fu Yela”.

According to the rapper and songwriter, he had a strong urge to release a special EP in his native language, Kusaal. This is his first single off the “Winpag EP” as he has titled it.

“Many people ask me what “Fu Yela” means but it actually makes more sense when it’s in a sentence than alone. On its own, it may mean something like ” For Your Sake” but “Mnong Fu Yela” as it’s used in the chorus means “I Love You”.

It’s basically a song that talks about the love of God for His children. I know people don’t know me for this style but I hope it resonates well to my target audience”. Obed Psych.

Produced by Replay Planet, this single is avaoilable everywhere online. Connect with him online via his social handle: @obedpsych

