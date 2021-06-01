Kwabena Kwabena survives ghastly accident days after comeback with hit single; Kwadede

Renowned Highlife act, Kwabena Kwabena has narrowly escaped death via a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway days after his ‘Kwadede’ hit single release.

According to reports, the accident was said to have happened yesterday, Monday 31 May 2021 while he was returning from a funeral in Kumasi.

Further reports also have it that the accident occurred when the bonnet of a car in front of him was forced open.

The circumstance gave the driver goosebumps, and he slammed on the brakes, forcing the musician to crash into the rear of his car.

The ‘Kwadede’ hitmaker’s car was badly damaged but he escaped unhurt.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!