Top Stories

Kwabena Kwabena survives ghastly accident days after comeback with hit single; Kwadede

Attending the funeral of another could have easily been the ticket to his own.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Kwabena Kwabena survives ghastly accident days after comeback with hit single; Kwadede
Kwabena Kwabena survives ghastly accident days after comeback with hit single; Kwadede

Renowned Highlife act, Kwabena Kwabena has narrowly escaped death via a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway days after his ‘Kwadede’ hit single release.

According to reports, the accident was said to have happened yesterday, Monday 31 May 2021 while he was returning from a funeral in Kumasi.

Further reports also have it that the accident occurred when the bonnet of a car in front of him was forced open.

The circumstance gave the driver goosebumps, and he slammed on the brakes, forcing the musician to crash into the rear of his car.

The ‘Kwadede’ hitmaker’s car was badly damaged but he escaped unhurt.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Full List of Nominees for 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards airing this Friday!

Full List of Nominees for 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards airing this Friday!

5 days ago
Just like how you can't compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie, don't compare Kuami Eugene to me - MzVee

Just like how you can’t compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie, don’t compare Kuami Eugene to me – MzVee

5 days ago
Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of incoming album; The Father's Gift

Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of upcoming album; The Father’s Gift

6 days ago
I'm still for the streets but my brand has matured - Wendy Shay on her new decent look

I’m still for the streets but my brand has matured – Wendy Shay on her new decent look

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker