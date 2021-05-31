Pzeefire serves new single titled; Nobody

Vocalist, Songwriter and Music Producer David Ayuba popularly known in Showbiz as Pzeefire finally drops NOBODY.

Wild and Free with the Vibes that be and breaking the ice with the mind at ease we ride and fly in the skies at will to a place we call beautiful.

These are the Vibes Pzeefire brings to you on his New tape titled In A Beautiful Place (IABP) and it’s with joy that he introduces the tape with the song NOBODY literally meaning No Buddy but you can quench your own Fire so keep it Blazing till everyone else catches the Vibes.

Big Shouts to Producer Psyco & all DJs/Presenters who spread these Vibes that keeps us moving and indeed NOBODY can Stop this Vibes.

Full Tape drops soon. Link to #Nobody here. It’s Live It’s Viral. Lets Share the Vibes.

