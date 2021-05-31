Top Stories

Condolences keep trooping in after Keche Andrew & Joshua loose fathers in same week!

Andrews lost his father on Friday, 21 May & Johsua’s father followed suit on Monday

Condolences troop in as Keche Andrew & Joshua loose fathers in same week!
Photo Credit: Keche /Twitter

Members of the Keche music duo, Andrew and Joshua have both lost their fathers in the last week In May to the astonishment of all and sundry.

Among the musical duo, Keche Andre was the first to be struck by this calamity. His father died on Friday, 21st May, and Keche Johsua’s father followed suit on Monday, 24th May. Their manager confirmed the news during an interview and Hitz FM.

According to the manager, they would hold a one-week ceremony as per tradition. Andrews’s father’s one-week celebration will take place at Spintex. And that of Joshua’s will be communicated at a later date.

The sensational music duo has taken over our airwaves with their banger, No Dulling, for the past year.

