Kwabena Kwabena reclaims throne as fans scramble for new jam; Kwadede

No one seems to have filled Kwabena Kwabena’s shoes adequately during the period of his long silence in the industry, hence, here he is again with a brand new lovers jam; Kwadede.

It’s a known fact that nobody does it better than Kwabena Kwabena when it comes to crooning about love songs in the Highlife genre despite his hiatus.

The maestro is back at it again with a sizzling hot visuals for his latest afrobeat tune directed by Kumi Obuobisa for Gye W’ani Productions.

The tune features a genre bending attribute that is sure to trigger your earbuds with the good music you’ve been searching for.

Since its release, fans and music lovers alike have been drooling over the ‘steeze’ packed up in the certified hit single a sevidence by the streams and views it has accrued across all online streaming platforms.

If you haven’t heard it yet, kindly help yourself here and thank us later!

