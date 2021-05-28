Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ act with wife to produce a baby soon?

‘One Corner’ viral hitmaker, Justice Amoah known by the stage name Patapaa and German wife, Liha Miller could be expecting a baby soon as the wife seems to have developed a baby bump in a video post on her gram.

In a new video on Instagram, the wife of the ‘Scopatumana’ crooner was seen dancing in front of a mirror and showing off a rather big tummy suggesting she was pregnant as it looked like a baby bump.



Liha Miller was seen with smiles on her face and showed off her dance moves while recording her steps. She was wearing a white dress and stood in front of the tall mirror while also carrying a nice handbag.

She danced and gently shook her body while standing in the same spot. After posting the video of herself dancing, Liha Miller wrote: “Dancing Home Alone To Loud Music Is Also A Therapy”



Many of her fans took to the comment section to send her messages suggesting that they were happy to see that she was already pregnant.



A female fan of the couple noted: “Wow congrats dear u are looking cute”



Yet another lady wrote in the comment section: “Congratulations dear”. Gifty Debrah had this to say: “I can see the bun in the oven”

Another fan had this to say about the video: “Pregnancy therapy”



There were many comments that suggested that indeed the Patapeezy empire was elated over the fact that they were going to welcome a new member soon.

