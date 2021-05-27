Top Stories

Bisa Kdei shutsdown Ivory Coast’s largest Boauke Festival as International Headline act

Bouake is Ivory Coast's 2nd largest City! He's out with new music this Friday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Bisa Kdei shutsdown Ivory Coast's largest Boauke Festival as International Headline act
Bisa Kdei shutsdown Ivory Coast's largest Boauke Festival as International Headline act

Renowned Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei delivered a stunning performance at the recently held Boauke festival in Ivory Coast.

Bisa Kdei who was the headline international act for the festival and proved why he is touted as one of Ghana’s best performers with some dazzling stagecraft.

Bisa Kdei thrilled thousands of people gathered at the festival with back-to-back hits.

The Bouake festival is a week-long festival and largest and the most attended in Ivory Coast with people across the length and breadth of the country gathering to have fun.

Held in the Ivory Coast second largest City, Bouake, the festival launched in 1964 is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked ball, a street carnival, among other activities.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Blow-by-blow account of Stonebwoy's star-studded Anloga Junction concert

Blow-by-blow account of Stonebwoy’s star-studded Anloga Junction concert

3 days ago
No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Shatta Wale indirectly inspires the masses to put God first in viral photos with Duncan Williams

Shatta Wale indirectly inspires the masses to put God first in viral photos with Duncan Williams

5 days ago
Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker