Bisa Kdei shutsdown Ivory Coast’s largest Boauke Festival as International Headline act

Renowned Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei delivered a stunning performance at the recently held Boauke festival in Ivory Coast.

Bisa Kdei who was the headline international act for the festival and proved why he is touted as one of Ghana’s best performers with some dazzling stagecraft.

They sing my twi songs like they understand . Love always #cotedivoire pic.twitter.com/YXOfBqnhEa — Sika Out now (@bisa_kdei) May 26, 2021

Bisa Kdei thrilled thousands of people gathered at the festival with back-to-back hits.



The Bouake festival is a week-long festival and largest and the most attended in Ivory Coast with people across the length and breadth of the country gathering to have fun.

Held in the Ivory Coast second largest City, Bouake, the festival launched in 1964 is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked ball, a street carnival, among other activities.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!