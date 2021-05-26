Top Stories

Symphonic Gospel Meets Orchestra to debut with a Joe Mettle assisted ‘Halleluyah Song’

By far the most innovative event to be held in the Gospel music fraternity in recent times, Symphonic: Gospel Meets Orchestra, is set to have it’s first single off the entire project released with the title “Halleluyah Song” ft Joe Mettle.

Staging a glorious event in December 2020, Symphonic Gospel meets orchestra was one of kind as the likes of Dunsin Oyekan, MOG & Kofi Peprah, Joe Mettle and Akesse Brempong graced the occasion with a new grace of worship and praise.

Few months down the line, the group, has announced the release of its first single titled “Halleluyah Song” which features 2017 VGMA artist of the year and renowned gospel sensation, Joe Mettle on 1st June, 2021.

The single comes as an introduction song for the full album scheduled for release this year and it will be available on all digital streaming stores.

