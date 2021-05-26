Top Stories

Randy N sparks the rap game with “Top Dawg”

Randy N sparks the rap game with “Top Dawg”. Photo Credit: Randy N

Most young artists grew up listening to all kinds of music, and their own songs reflect that but Randy N took things to another level on his new Top Dawg.

The young phenom’s songs are composed of all organic elements, with his warm voice carrying like a breeze over instrumentals animated by thick bass, dreamy, languid chords, and delicate percussion.

Download/Stream herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/randyn-topdawg

What further sets him apart in a crowded field is commitment to giving his tracks a real thematic weight.

Largely chewing features in favour of building his own vibrant world, the next step for Randy N should be a full-length album that proves his BARS only strengthens with an extended run time.

