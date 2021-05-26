Randy N sparks the rap game with “Top Dawg”

Most young artists grew up listening to all kinds of music, and their own songs reflect that but Randy N took things to another level on his new Top Dawg.

The young phenom’s songs are composed of all organic elements, with his warm voice carrying like a breeze over instrumentals animated by thick bass, dreamy, languid chords, and delicate percussion.

Download/Stream here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/randyn-topdawg

What further sets him apart in a crowded field is commitment to giving his tracks a real thematic weight.

Largely chewing features in favour of building his own vibrant world, the next step for Randy N should be a full-length album that proves his BARS only strengthens with an extended run time.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!