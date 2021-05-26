Top Stories

I’m still for the streets but my brand has matured – Wendy Shay on her new decent look

The 'Masakra' hitmaker could actually be living up to her song this time!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
I'm still for the streets but my brand has matured - Wendy Shay on her new decent look
I'm still for the streets but my brand has matured - Wendy Shay on her new decent look

RuffTown Signee, Wendy Shay has announced that she is rebranding & repositioning ahead of her May 28 ‘Shayning Star’ album and hence, will now be seen a bit more covered up in her dressing style.

According to the singer who launched into the music scene with a saucy and sexy style of dressing, her all-new brand will witness her appearing “all covered up a bit”.

She noted that her new brand is to also appeal to cooperate entities as well as sell her music to the elderly in society.

“This is all part of my brand positioning, as you grow, certain things must also change around you. Appearance is one of the main things, we must observe a change on an artiste If they are growing and trying to tow a different lane,” said Wendy Shay in an interview on Okay FM.

Wendy Shay has on several occasions been lashed over her choice of dressing which many have tagged as “too revealing” but they will no longer have to worry as the singer has announced that she will be appearing all covered up.

The singer who appeared at the radio interview in an all “covered up” blazer jacket however revealed that she is not letting go of her “sexiness”.

“I am still young and vibrant; you will see some sexiness but this is how I want to carry myself; a bit covered up because Wendy Shay’s brand is growing and I need to appeal to the elderly and cooperate Institutions,” she added.

TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong in 2020 got unfollowed by the singer on Instagram due to some utterance she made about her “weird dressing”.

Delay in one of her shows called her out and questioned the singer’s multiple piercing.

According to her, it seems all was not well with Wendy Shay and suggested that she was being “ pressurized by someone or something is bothering her.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

4 days ago
Decision by Wendy Shay feat. Medikal

Video Premiere: Decision by Wendy Shay feat. Medikal

5 days ago
Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

5 days ago
I don't know the science behind the love people have for me, it's just by grace - Diana Hamilton

I don’t know the science behind the love people have for me, it’s just by grace – Diana Hamilton

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker