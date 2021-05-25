Omo Ada! Medikal sleeping on live interview a stunt or real?

‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker Medikal, has been served with a piece of his own viral coinage as he was captured in an unconscious state on set during UTV’s United Showbiz held on Saturday May 22, 2019.

The rapper who was asked by the host, Abeiku Santana to share his fatherhood experiences ‘went off’ for close to a minute before he suddenly regained consciousness.



With his dark shades on, Medikal sat still on the couch as he was repeatedly asked the same question for two consecutive times without an answer.

However, netizens are divided as to whether it was an intentional fake acting in order to get a headline out of his appearance on the show and to non-verbally communicate his boredom & displeasure due to the fact that he was paired with an upcoming comic rapper like AY Poyoo or it was a genuine expression of his tiredness due to his busy schedules. What do you think?

Abeiku Santana sat in for the regular host Nana Ama McBrown who is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her husband. Medikal and AY Poyoo were the guests for this particular edition of United Showbiz.



The two musicians performed hit songs and also shared their opinion on some trending issues in the entertainment industry.

