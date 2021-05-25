Kwabena Kwabena returns! Set to release new single this Friday ahead of incoming album

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has shot down claims which suggest that he is “gay” due to his recent fashion sense ahead of his single release this Friday!

According to him, people must not judge him based on his “new style” of dressing which he noted is his liberation.



The artiste has on several occasions been spotted with painted nails, this a section of the public has associated to features of men who are gay.

But reacting to this in an interview on Hitz FM, he indicated: “Painting my nails is basically my freedom; my liberation; it is just for myself. I woke up one morning and decided to paint my nails. I had the habit of chewing my nails. Painting my nails has helped me in controlling that.”



“People are really talking about my sexuality from a photo? Wow! We have a long way to go.”



He added: “For any human being, who makes judgement based on a photo & knows what the other person does in the bedroom, is a supernatural human being and is it not wise. I am sorry.”

He went on to challenge anyone who has a beautiful girlfriend to send her over to his house to spend the 3 days with him and see if she’ll return to them.



The singer who has been missing from the music scene for some time now explained that he took a break to work on his album titled “Fa Me Saa.”

He has further announced the release of a single this Friday in anticipation of his album which drops in his nirth month of October.

