JMJ captures future of Ghana’s rap scene in 2 Cypher Videos; Riddim Of The GODS (New Kings Tape 1 & 2)

Producer JMJ is certainly raising the bar on Riddim Culture in Africa! He has just released 2 Cypher Videos for the first Riddim project for the 2021 Edition of his “Riddim Of The GODS”.

He listed 11 Rappers for the Hiphop Version subtitled “The New Kings”. In his quest to infuse some new energy into the rap scene, he recruits 11 budding but super-talented rappers for this cut.

Kofi Jamar, Keeny Ice, Amerado, AY Poyoo, Cedi Rap, Boiiisam, Lokal, Bryan The Mensah, Lyrical Joe, Phrimpong and King Paluta had the opportunity to bless the project partnered by Boomplay Ghana.

The audio was launched exclusively a month ago on April 28th via Boomplay Music app where the 11 Rappers were split into 2 tapes with 6 artistes dropped on Tape 1 and the rest 5 dropped on Tape 2 a week later.

“The New Kings” Tape which has recorded over 200,000 streams on Boomplay alone within a month has seen a lot of push across traditional media — Radio and TV — with promotional tours across various media networks within the past month.

The Video Cypher was shot by Director Hafiz Salifu on location in Accra with cameos on Producer JMJ finally revealing his face a lot more this time.

Billboards to promote the project has been erected at vantage points in the city of Accra too for more visibility for the project.

A week ago, JMJ recorded 1 million streams on Boomplay Music for his previously released projects on their platform, making him the first Ghanaian Producer to have hit those numbers, quite unprecedented.

You might want to also stream the songs on other Digital Music Platforms here.

Kindly follow Producer JMJ on his social media pages below:

www.Facebook.com/jmjbabygh

www.Instagram.com/jmjbabygh

www.Twitter.com/jmjbabygh

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!