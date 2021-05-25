Afrobeat singer Gyakie has been billed as one of the main performers for MTV Base’s YouTube African day music Concert.

The global event to be held on May 25th 2021, is set to put Africa’s next global wave of talent centre stage at this year’s concert.

The event will also see performances from South Africa’s Elaine, rapper Focalistic, rap duo Blaq Diamond, Nigerian singer Teni, Afrobeat stars Bella Shmurda Omah Lay, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Kenya’s Bahati and Tanzania’s Zuchu.

Gyakie to perform at MTV Base YouTube African Day Concert

The virtual concert, will be hosted by award winning Idris Elba will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast across MTV channels to celebrate the African Union.

Gyakie debuted on the music scene in 2019 and in what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Forever (2020).

The Flip the Music/Sony Music UK act will be the only Ghanaian act billed for the Concert.

The reception for her SEED EP catapulted Gyakie to continental success amassing 11 million cumulative streams whiles peaking at #1 in Ghana and Nigeria on the music charts, and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller and YouTube.

Watch the MTV Base YouTube African Day Concert

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!