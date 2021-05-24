Top Stories

The ‘Decision’ has been made ahead of Wendy Shay’s ‘Shayning Star’ album this Friday!

Her album features KiDi, Efya, Praiz, Bisa Kdei, Fameye, KelvynBoy, Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, others.

RuffTown Records very own, Wendy Shay has dropped dope visuals for ‘Decision’ single ft. Medikal & the tracklist for her 2nd studio album dubbed ‘Shayning Star’ ahead of its May 28 release.

The tracklist features 10 tracks including Sweet Love, The Game, Kiss Me On The Phone, Pause And Dance, Green Light, Champions League, Slomo, Tender Love, Taken & Shayning Star.

Expect collaborations from KiDi, Nigeria’s Praiz, Bisa K’Dei, Kojo Funds, Fameye, KelvynBoy, Quamina MP, Shawn Storm, Efya & Kofi Mole.

Arousing interest ahead of the album release, Wendy Shay has released a Medikal assisted audiovisual dubbed, Decision and has since impressed fans with its storyline, unique approach, quality production and overall creativity.

Shayning Star is the singer’s second highly anticipated studio album after her first album dubbed ‘Shay On You’ crossed borders and made it to both local and international charts with mind-blowing songs.

Wendy Shay is determined to bring the vibe back again in her upcoming album. A while back in April, she shared a documentary of her life, transitioning from Germany (Stuttgart) to Ghana to fulfill her childhood (Singing).

It is safe to say she has accomplished the dream as she can be mentioned among the list of successful musicians in Ghana.

In her documentary, she mentioned that a fraction of her life in Germany will be fused in her forthcoming album for her fans to feel her struggles and pains.

Shayning Star is set to top albums and world charts therefore fans should brace themselves for a good musical experience from the Shay Gang president.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she said the album is an embodiment of great art.

The wait is finally over,
Shayning Star is an embodiement of great art. I enjoyed every minute working on this great album and I am very delighted to share with you this masterpiece on the 28th of May, 2021

