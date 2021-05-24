Jetey announces new EP ‘’Bad Arrangement’’

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Eugene Adjetey, known by his stage name, Jetey enters 2021 announcing his new EP ‘’Bad Arrangement’’, out 4th June.

To celebrate the said announcement, Jetey shared the cover art and tracklist for “Bad Arrangement” via his socials.

In a statement, Jetey explained: ‘’I started this project in the first quarter of 2020, and I figured I’d be productive while the whole covid conundrum was being resolved. Ha!

At least so I thought. It took a lot of studio hours and traveling to get this project together. I can’t even begin to elaborate on the commitment it took to push for this body of work, just so it could be released and heard.

To everyone that has been in support of my dream, this is for you… I know it’s been a while and I appreciate the wait. Every song on there is deserving of it, fitting well with the overall theme of the project.

I introduce to y’all my official EP by name “Bad Arrangement”. I’d like to thank each and everyone that contributed to making this a success. Y’all know how much work was put in and I don’t take any of your inputs for granted.

It was a pleasure working with you all. PS, I had to become my biggest fan first, reason it took this long to get new music. Alas, I’m tired of listening to myself and I think it’s time I let the world in on what I’ve been up to’’.

The multiple hitmaker made his mainstream debut with the release of ‘Fa Ma Me’ and later followed up with a remix. Since then, the young singer has continued to flourish and there’s more yet to come.

As you can see from the tracklisting below, we’re in for a wild ride with his new EP.

TRACKLISTING



1. Somebody

2. Taya

3. Lova

4. Circles

5. Baa Na

6. Healing

Instagram: _jetey

Twitter: @_jetey

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!