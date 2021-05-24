BerryVodca holds Viberation EP listening session

Counting as his maiden EP in the Ghanaian music industry, BerryVodca, held a listening session for his first body of work titled Viberation.

Press Folks from Radio, TV and Online Portals graced the occasion held on Sunday evening, May 23, 2021 at a private ceremony in Accra.

Download/Stream Viberation EP here: https://mipromo.ffm.to/berryvodca-viberation

Viberation EP launched under Expensive Music GH, the record label that signed him officially got released on Digital Stores on Friday, May 21, 2021 with 4 songs listed for it.

With titles of the songs as “Enjoy”, “One Shot”, “Show Something” and “Listen” the EP is expected not to only outdoor BerryVodca but as well project the image of the record label, Expensive Music Gh.

“Viberation” EP features only one artiste, by name, ChoQo, who is also signed on to Expensive Music Gh. The press listening session also saw the launch of an ultra modern studio by the Record Label at their premises.

Photo Credit: Phest Klient

BerryVodca. Photo Credit: Phest Klient

The Media at BerryVodca listening. Photo Credit: Phest Klient

BerryVodca. Photo Credit: Phest Klient

KMJ. Photo Credit: Phest Klient Above are photos from the EP Listening Session captured by Phest Klient

Love, CEO of Expensive Music Gh was very happy at the warm reception of their outfit by the media and called for support for BerryVodca and other artistes that will be outdoored from her stable.

All songs on the EP were produced by Klassik Beatz. And is available for download and streaming on Digital Stores.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!