Abochi tops iTunes USA Worldwide Charts!

Abochie delights broken hearts with another creative hit single; Prison Break
Photo Credit: Abochie /Facebook

Abochi has been placed in the 2nd position on the iTunes USA worldwide Charts after beating Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid and Olamide with his single, Bestie.

For over two years, the song remains evergreen garnering the world’s attention each passing day with a number of nominations in some revered awards schemes in Africa.

The song after its release in 2019 became an instant chart topping song across Africa.

Debuting on the iTunes USA worldwide Charts is a great feat to his career and an opportunity to pelt his talent to the faces of the westerners and win their support.

Once upon a time, Ghana was a hub of great music and talent, let’s bring back and unravel that spirit as we aim for the ultimate.

