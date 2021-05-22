Shatta Wale indirectly inspires the masses to put God first in viral photos with Duncan Williams

A heart-warming picture of Archbishop Duncan Williams offering prayers to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gone viral on the internet.

Although unclear the reasons for his visit, the Shatta Movement boss was captured kneeling in front of the Action Chapel General Overseer as he stretched forth his hands towards him for prayers.



In strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocol, they were both seen wearing their nose masks and observed social distancing.







It can be recalled that the renowned man of God in October 2020, sent a powerful message to commemorate the musician’s 36th birthday.

Shatta Wale has on several occasions reiterated his love for the Archbishop. To him, the man of God is his favourite priest in the country and has steered him on in his Christian journey.

If your favorite act reverences God and kneels before men of God, it won’t hurt to give Jesus a chance into your heart, find a bible believing church near you and nurture a relationship with Him.

Cos after all is said and done, the end times are here with us, we have an account to give the soon coming King Jesus, & a heaven or a hell to go. Save your soul while you can because had I known…

