Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You



Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian songwriter Kofi Kinaata, has penned the perfect birthday song for a friend on his birthday dubbed; We Dey For You.

The song titled ‘We Dey For You’ celebrates this special day, with a beautiful message beautifully sang by Kofi Kinaata.

Sang on a TwoBars produced beat, Kinaata praises the exploits of a friend , assuring him of always being there for him.

This song fits well for birthdays and as a song that acknowledges good friendships. Listen to _We Dey for You_ dedicated to “Yaw Boateng”



Stream on Apple Music & YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!