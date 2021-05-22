Kobla Jnr kicks off his 2021 with ‘Spoilt Child’

Kobla Jnr returns after a successful year 2020, promoting his debut EP “The Sex Tape’ and the hit single ‘BADMAN’and’ONCHILL’ to release a new song, Spoilt Child.

Given his successes over the past 12 months, it is not surprising that Kobla is in an enthusiastic mood on this new track.

Featuring Pappy Kojo and produced by Fantombeatz, Spoilt Child is a fusion of swift afro-beats and Amapiano sounds that best soothes the soul when blasted at half volume in your car cruising from your 9-5.

Kobla Jnr spent 2020 promoting his debut solo EP ‘THE SEX TAPE: a calm and collected set of soothing afrobeats/afro fusion tunes.

He also released audio and visual for hit single ‘BADMAN’ and ‘ONCHILL’ which features Harmaboy, JasonTheMenace and Wes, produced by sonic producers DJ RS and Siribeatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!