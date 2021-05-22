Top Stories

Kobla Jnr kicks off his 2021 with ‘Spoilt Child’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Kobla Jnr kicks off his 2021 with 'Spoilt Child'
Photo Credit: Kobla Jnr

Kobla Jnr returns after a successful year 2020, promoting his debut EP “The Sex Tape’ and the hit single ‘BADMAN’and’ONCHILL’ to release a new song, Spoilt Child.

Given his successes over the past 12 months, it is not surprising that Kobla is in an enthusiastic mood on this new track.

Featuring Pappy Kojo and produced by Fantombeatz, Spoilt Child is a fusion of swift afro-beats and Amapiano sounds that best soothes the soul when blasted at half volume in your car cruising from your 9-5.

Kobla Jnr spent 2020 promoting his debut solo EP ‘THE SEX TAPE: a calm and collected set of soothing afrobeats/afro fusion tunes.

He also released audio and visual for hit single ‘BADMAN’ and ‘ONCHILL’ which features Harmaboy, JasonTheMenace and Wes, produced by sonic producers DJ RS and Siribeatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Akye by DJ Krept feat. Kobla Jnr & Darkovibes

Audio: Akye by DJ Krept feat. Kobla Jnr & Darkovibes

20th August 2018
Video: Akweley II by Stylin feat. Kobla Jnr & Darkovibes

Video: Akweley II by Stylin feat. Kobla Jnr & Darkovibes

20th July 2018
Corner by Skonti, Kobla Jnr & 4EB

Audio: Corner by Skonti, Kobla Jnr & 4EB

13th July 2018
Kobla Jnr wows on Ghana Meets Naija 2018 stage

Kobla Jnr wows on Ghana Meets Naija 2018 stage

19th June 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker