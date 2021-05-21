Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

Ace Ghanaian music producer JMJ has served blazing visuals for the second edition of his “Riddim Of The Gods” album (Tape One).

This new edition features the new kings in the rap game including Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, Keeny Ice, Lokal & Boiisam.

The rappers on the album are 11 but 6 on the Tape one. All songs were produced by JMJ, mixed and mastered by UBeatz. Checkout and stream full album here.

