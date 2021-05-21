It’s the duty of every youth to listen – Hajia Police

Female musician Hajia Police, who recently released a new video with Kuami Eugene, has given significant advice to the youth.

According to her, it’s the duty of every youth to listen and obey their parents in all situations. Some situations could make it hard to go by the decisions of one’s parent but in end, it delivers the best result for an individual. This is also a clear example of religious tolerance to individuals.

She went to give an example on how God instructed Abraham to offer his only son as a sacrifice.

Unknowing to Abraham, God’s instructions included an alternative which was provided for Abraham to offer his burnt sacrifice to God.

“And It all shows that both religions are coming from the same root and should be tolerate’; this comes after “all endeavours of our lives”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!