I don’t know the science behind the love people have for me, it’s just by grace – Diana Hamilton

Tipped to be the peoples choice of an Artiste of the Year in the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Diana Hamilton has confessed her cluelessness as to her sudden success in the industry.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Noi on the Christian Entertainment Review show, she looked clueless when asked the reason why it seemed everyone loved her pesonality.

She admitted, “I think I would have a proper serious conversion on this with you. If I tell you I know the science of this, I would be lying. It’s just the Grace of God. I can only say that it’s the Grace of God.

Watch the video here.

Diana Hamilton has been nominated for 6 categories in the 2021 VGMA and is hopeful to grab them all especially the highly coveted Artiste of the Year as the Gospel fraternity rallies support for her in a bid to repeat what was done for Joe Mettle 4 yrs ago.

