I don’t have competitors in the industry, only ‘complimentors’ – Akesse Brempong

Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat bellwether, Evans Akesse Brempong, widely known by his stage name Akesse Brempong has dissolved the idea of having any competitor in the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview on Starr FM’s mid-morning show, The Zone with Maame Animwaa, she questioned him on the fact that he’s surrounded with a lot of competition and hence, should state who he sees to be his competition in the industry.

‘The Lion’ Akesse Brempong in response dispelled the onset of any competition in the rigorous industry as opposed to the popular school of thought.

He confidently stated, “I see other people in the industry as ‘complimentors’ not competitors, especially in the Gospel music industry. There are people I can reach that others might not be able to reach and there are people that they can reach that I can’t”.

His statement aligns with the belief that followers of Christ are members of one body and the only friction within should be when two believers sharpen each other.

The ‘Lion’ is out with spanking new audiovisual titled ‘Yahweh (Song of Moses)’ which features another heavyweight in the Gospel fraternity, MOGmusic.

Akesse Brempong has since been in the trends on Twitter following its release with various fans and music lovers alike, complimenting the world class quality production, biblical lyrical references, vocal dexterity and overall excellence and spiritual edification that the song oozes out to listeners and viewers.

