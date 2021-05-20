Free The Youth, quit talking and begin doing – Drupz

Drupz, who believes freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the spirit and the way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing, has released a ground breaking sound dubbed “Free The Youth“.

Captivating! We say at the recitals of great poets whose devotion and vigorous support for their country is decoratedly embodied in their crafts.

This fealty, dedication and devotion is however demonstrated in so many forms and crafts which equals the strive for ones country to be righteous as well as strong and healthy.

This patriotism we find cutting across all other acknowledged crafts both known and unknown; music inclusive.

Henry Benard Moses with stage name Drupz, a.k.a ‘Sekunde Abrantie’ is a recording artist and song writer who hails from SEKONDI, the Western Region of Ghana.

Drupz whose restlessness in finding his own unique style of making music the talent way, with the influence in variety of songs he listened to during his childhood days began his musical exploration in the year 2016.

Get FREE THE YOUTH here – https://orcd.co/drupzfty

He released his first official video of the inspirational hit song “Rockstar” in the first quarter of the year 2020 shot by Odartey Mango and on December 4th, 2020, released his debut EP dubbed, ‘Rendezvous EP’ which features a Jamaican/UK vocalist, ‘Summer Pearl’ on the song titled ‘Ghetto Love’. A Worldwide genre.

In this he preaches the freedom of the youths who he believes are the living legends in the making; how harrowing it is that our leaders do not show a little form of humanity and questions if the government will make the dreams of the youths a reality.

The song which is produced by one of Ghana’s finest, Elorm Beatz comes with an ambivalent patriotic artwork created and designed by Odartey Mango.

