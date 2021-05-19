Ghana Wake Up! Behold the ‘Shayning Star’ Wendy Shay arise with a new album

Shayning Star is the singer’s second highly anticipated studio album after her first album dubbed ‘Shay On You’ crossed borders and made it to both local and international charts with mind-blowing songs.

Wendy Shay is determined to bring the vibe back again in her upcoming album. A while back in April, she shared a documentary of her life, transitioning from Germany (Stuttgart) to Ghana to fulfill her childhood (Singing). It is safe to say she has accomplished the dream as she can be mentioned among the list of successful musicians in Ghana.

In her documentary, she mentioned that a fraction of her life in Germany will be fused in her forthcoming album for her fans to feel her struggles and pains. Shayning Star is set to top albums and world charts therefore fans should brace themselves for a good musical experience from the Shay Gang president.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she said the album is an embodiment of great art.

The wait is finally over,

Shayning Star is an embodiement of great art. I enjoyed every minute working on this great album and I am very delighted to share with you this masterpiece on the 28th of May, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!