Endane Ogya! Perpetual Didier sings for God’s grace

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 15 mins ago
Endane Ogya (Turn To Fire) by Perpetual Didier
Photo Credit: Perpetual Didier

Multi-talented Gospel musician Perpetual Didier is out with the music video for her new song dubbed “Endane Ogya”.

The evergreen singer and songwriter has to her credit songs like Suspect, Kurom Aye De, Sima Biaa, Nkomhye, Wahendzi, Halleluyah and other powerful songs.

Perpetual Didier’s Endane Ogya is to tell believers to keep praying to God for protection and his invaluable grace on humanity.

