Certified Banger! Tik Tok stars feature in visuals for Jay Hover’s viral hit single; Case

Don’t tell me you’ve still not heard about the trending single by the award winning crooner, Jay Hover dubbed ‘Case’, even after it’s music video premiere?

It’s the hottest ‘Akutia” tune in town and carries a solid message to all haters, naysayers and enemies and frenemies who seek the downfall of others.

Produced by Kaywa for Highly Spiritual Music, you already know it’s a top notch world class end result that is sure to keep your toes tapping and body moving to the rhythm of the music.

Directed by True Vision Edits, visuals for the hit single serves as a solid compliment to the masterpiece as it features viral Tiktokers dancing and grooving to the song.

You would notice all manner of applications of ‘Case’ from Oboy CJ’s insane reality performance on the streets to bass covers by well known bassist ben grooves.

Feed your eyes and ears to some musical goodness and remember to subscribe to his YouTube channel

