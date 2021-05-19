Top Stories

Certified Banger! Tik Tok stars feature in visuals for Jay Hover’s viral hit single; Case

Another product of Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music. Visuals directed by True Vision Edits

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Certified Banger! Tik Tok stars feature in visuals for Jay Hover's viral hit single; Case
Certified Banger! Tik Tok stars feature in visuals for Jay Hover's viral hit single; Case Photo Credit: Jay Hover/Facebook

Don’t tell me you’ve still not heard about the trending single by the award winning crooner, Jay Hover dubbed ‘Case’, even after it’s music video premiere?

It’s the hottest ‘Akutia” tune in town and carries a solid message to all haters, naysayers and enemies and frenemies who seek the downfall of others.

Produced by Kaywa for Highly Spiritual Music, you already know it’s a top notch world class end result that is sure to keep your toes tapping and body moving to the rhythm of the music.

Directed by True Vision Edits, visuals for the hit single serves as a solid compliment to the masterpiece as it features viral Tiktokers dancing and grooving to the song.

You would notice all manner of applications of ‘Case’ from Oboy CJ’s insane reality performance on the streets to bass covers by well known bassist ben grooves.

Feed your eyes and ears to some musical goodness and remember to subscribe to his YouTube channel

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

One Logo Logo Line by Jay Hover

Audio: One Logo Logo Line by Jay Hover

10th May 2019
Video: Wara by Jay Hover & Kwesoul

Video: Wara by Jay Hover & Kwesoul

5th November 2018
Video: Doezovoort by Jay Hover & Tizo

Video: Doezovoort by Jay Hover & Tizo

17th September 2018
My Baby by Jay Hover feat. Duke D2

Audio: My Baby by Jay Hover feat. Duke D2

25th June 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker