Top Stories

We want more! Fans just can’t get enough of Donzy’s latest single; Asem Bi Reba

Listened yet? Click here to treat your ears to some lyrical goodness!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
We want more! Fans just can't get enough of Donzy's latest single; Asem Bi Reba
We want more! Fans just can't get enough of Donzy's latest single; Asem Bi Reba Photo Credit: Donzy/Twitter

Esteemed as one of the creative and eclectic rap favorites, Donzy breaks his hiatus with a new one dubbed, Asem Bi  Reba (literally translated to mean “A matter beckons”).

You won’t be disappointed by the Tubhani Muzik produced beat that features a mid-tempo Afrobeat groove laced with ingenious sounds and blaring horns.

Since it’s release, it has been the talk of town and be it a fan or just a random music lover, the streets just can’t get enough of the musical goodness Donzy spews on this tune.

They have since sent a fair warning to the artiste never to hold them up for that long without blessing their souls with his artistry and songs.

Please your earbuds with this new tune here and thank us later!

Single: Asem Bi Reba by Donzy

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sana Ranking: Korle Gonno’s rising Afro-Dancehall act who was "Born to fight”

Sana Ranking: Korle Gonno’s rising Afro-Dancehall act who was “Born to fight”

5 days ago
I regret not finding love before fame - Echoke hitmaker, Sefa

I regret not finding love before fame – Echoke hitmaker, Sefa

5 days ago
Who Are We: Abudebi Zonjon shares his hurt from betrayal

Who Are We: Abudebi Zonjon shares his hurt from betrayal

5 days ago
My success isn't totally spiritual, I worked hard to acquire knowledge - Joe Mettle

My success isn’t totally spiritual, I worked hard to acquire knowledge – Joe Mettle

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker