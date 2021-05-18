We want more! Fans just can’t get enough of Donzy’s latest single; Asem Bi Reba

Esteemed as one of the creative and eclectic rap favorites, Donzy breaks his hiatus with a new one dubbed, Asem Bi Reba (literally translated to mean “A matter beckons”).

You won’t be disappointed by the Tubhani Muzik produced beat that features a mid-tempo Afrobeat groove laced with ingenious sounds and blaring horns.

Since it’s release, it has been the talk of town and be it a fan or just a random music lover, the streets just can’t get enough of the musical goodness Donzy spews on this tune.

They have since sent a fair warning to the artiste never to hold them up for that long without blessing their souls with his artistry and songs.

Please your earbuds with this new tune here and thank us later!

