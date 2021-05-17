Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, DJ Switch & Kwame Yeboah bag awards at 2021 IRAWMA

Ghana music’s only 1 Don, Shatta Wale, has together with DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah made their homeland proud after bagging awards at the 39th edition of International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA 2021).

This year’s award ceremony was held virtually on Sunday, May 16, under the theme, ‘Reggae/World Music Still Rise.’



Shatta Wale won the award for the ‘Best Virtual Entertainer Of The Year’ category.









Aside Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ghana’s DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah also made the country proud by winning in their respective categories they were nominated in.

Sarkodie picked up the ‘Best Virtual Showcase/Concert of The Year’ with his BlackLove Concert. Shatta Wale won the ‘Virtual Entertainer of The Year’ award ahead of Beenie Man, Buju Banton, and other top reggae stars.

Young disc jockey, DJ Switch, also bagged the ‘Best Young Entertainer of The Year’ while Kwame Yeboah emerged as the ‘Instrumentalist of The Year’.

However, Stonebwoy failed to win an award despite standing tall in his nominated category.

