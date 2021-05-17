Ever knew D-Black’s ‘Loyalty’ album also features Delay, Afia Shwarzneggar, James Gardiner & Clemento Suarez?

Ever knew that D-Black’s trending ‘Loyalty’ album also featured Delay, Afia Shwarzneggar, James Gardiner & Clemento Suarez?

The well-thought-out Afrobeats concept album features Delay and Afia Shwarzneggar, Darkovibes, Kofi Jamar, Dead Peepol, Quamina MP, Camidoh, Cookie Tee, Akwaboah, Moesha Boudung, Simi, Stonebwoy, James Gardiner, Praiz, Clemento Suarez, Peruzzi, Efya, Sefa, Ice Prince & Anzo.

Following the release of his Loyalty album, D-Black was the musical guest on Northern California’s FM radio stations 106.7 FM, The Edge and 99.5 KXGO for its newly syndicated show: Afrobeats on the Edge, a show produced by Irie Adina and Richardine Bartee, GRUNGECAKE’s CEO and D-Black’s stateside publicist.

He celebrated his number one spot on iTunes in Nigeria! According to the Accra-native rapper, it is the first time a Ghanaian artist has earned #1 on the charts in the most populous Black country in the world.

He revealed, “I’m excited and elated that this is happening. #1 in a country with millions of talented artists that I’m not from is a dream. Love to Nigeria 🇳🇬 from the Ghana Bwoy”.

‘Loyalty’ is the multiple award-winning rapper’s latest release after a five-year hiatus, and it is available to listen to on all streaming platforms.

Stream on Spotify and Apple music

