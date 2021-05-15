Top Stories

He delivers sweet vocals packed with emotions birthed from unrequited love

K.Junior digs deep into the crates of authentic Ghanaian music for latest single; Mpotompoto

Ghanaian Highlife & Afrobeat Artist K.Junior has released his first official single since joining Truu Indie and he calls this one ‘Mpotompoto’.

This comes exactly a week after K.Junior released his project “The Love Covers, Vol. 1” on which he did renditions of some old and new Ghanaian hit songs.

This was K.Junior’s way of subtly introducing listeners to his type of sound. Listen/stream here.

For ‘Mpotompoto’, K.Junior delivers sweet vocals packed with emotions birthed from unrequited love as he pleads with his lover to treat him better.

His lyrics are set on pulsating drums and melodious tones from the saxophone, marimba, piano keys and electric guitar which he played live. K.Junior did not only write the lyrics to ‘Mpotompoto’, he also produced the beat, mixed and mastered this beautiful song.

IMG 661.jpg

K.Junior understands the virtue of patience, the role time plays, the essence of hard work and the growth which comes with trusting the process. As an artist who plans on winning the Grammys, his ethos is set right and he points out his trajectory with a master plan.

This span’s from following the steps of the greats who grace our airwaves, making it all look like a walk in the park and adding his own spice.

IMG 771.jpeg

We guarantee you will put ‘Mpotompoto’ on repeat.

Instagram: kjuniormuzik
Twitter: @KJuniorMuzik
Facebook: K.Junior

IMG 009.jpg

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

