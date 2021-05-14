Top Stories

Gospel isn't a genre, it's a message – 'Yahweh' singer, Akesse Brempong

Gospel isn't a genre, it's a message - 'Yahweh' crooner, Akesse Brempong
Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz morning show hosted by Noella, renowned Gospel act, Akesse Brempong has challenged the narrative of Gospel as a genre.

In a heated conversion with the show host, he explained that the media and awards schemes such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have relegated Gospel music into a particular genre as revealed in the award categories and playlists aired on the media.

We have relegated Gospel to a genre, it’s not, it’s a message. It can come in any form, it can be punk and be Gospel. I do a lot of Reggae. Gospel musicians are boxed by our systems.

I was expecting that my ‘Blessed’ song which features Joe Mettle would be nominated in the Afrobeats and Collaboration of the Year categories. It had two Gospel Artiste of the Year nominees on one song.

We have to open up the system and change our mindsets. We have to do sort of an affirmative action”. he expressed.

The ‘Lion’ is out today with spanking new audiovisual titled Yahweh (Song of Moses) which features another heavyweight in the Gospel fraternity, MOGmusic.

Akesse Brempong has since been in the trends on Twitter following its release with various fans and music lovers alike, complimenting the world class quality production, biblical lyrical references, vocal dexterity and overall excellence and spiritual edification that the song oozes out to listeners and viewers.

Kindly stream Yahweh ()Song of Moses) across all online stores including Deezer, Boomplay, Apple Music and Spotify

