Abochi details his journey in Hallele

Lifeline Records artist Bismarck Kweku Enyan popularly known as Abochi has released the music video for his latest (self-produced) single, Hallele.

Hallele, featuring Fameye, see Abochi sharing his struggles in his journey as a musician by singing about his breakthroughs, successes and achievement stories.

Hallele is a motivational piece that imbues contentment in life’s journey. It soothingly encourages one to patiently wait upon God for he will turn worse situations into good when the time is due.

Additionally, it cautions individuals to be mindful of treatments meted out to people as such people could be our destiny changers. Fameye’s presence in this scenic visual can’t be ignored as he blends very well with Abochi the main act.

Covid-19 couldn’t stop Abochi and his team from brainstorming this beguiling concept for a music video. A concept that goes beyond the understanding of other creatives in the music industry.

It is in such difficult times that we soak our spirits with such inspiring compositions. Get inspired and keep fighting until the winning day!

