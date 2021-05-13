Who Are We: Abudebi Zonjon shares his hurt from betrayal

Promising upcoming singer-songwriter Abudebi Zonjon shares his most personal material to date, which comes in the shape of his latest single ‘Who We Are’.

Oozing Abudebi’s soothing vocals (similar to Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family), which perfectly intertwine with melodic tones and a meaty Afro bassline, ‘Who We Are’ was inspired by one of the darkest moments of his life when he was betrayed by a friend who he considered a brother.

Despite the betrayal, Abudebi was determined not to let the experience scar his character.

“Hate is such a heavy load to carry, I tried to work my way out the situation without hate in my heart. And that’s how the song came about” – Abudebi Zonjon.

Starting out his music career in his native country Ghana, Abudebi has shared stages with some of Africa’s biggest names.

He also featured on B. E. T Award winner Stonebwoy’s track, ‘More Gyal’ – and Stonebwoy returned the favour by collaborating on Abudebi’s singles, ‘Ponkor remix’ (2015) and ‘Mugun Yaro’ (2016).

Abudebi also hooked-up with rapper Sarkodie for 2015 single, ‘Pump It Up,’ before releasing his debut EP, ‘15:00’ in 2017, which features various collaborations from Nigeria, Ghana, Denmark and Czech Republic.

He then moved to Denmark to work with the country’s most respected music figures – the legendary artist and producer Pharfar and Danish reggae/dancehall/hip-hop phenomena, Kaka.

Abudebi is currently focusing on churning out singles for his second EP, slated for release later this year, as well as preparing for his first 2021 performance at Denmark’s Soleng Festival on 31st July.

Until then, Abudebi teases his fans with latest single, ‘Who We Are’ out now on download and streaming sites.

