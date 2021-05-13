Top Dawg! Randy N makes bold statement with incoming single this May!

If it’s not Ghana’s next big thing!!! From topping iTunes charts to dropping bangers, Randy N is on a sharp ascension with his latest addition to his hit tunes.

Dubbed ‘Top Dawg’, he proves his rap prowess and agility to ‘murder’ on any given genre as he capitalizes on the now trending drill scene to dish out his status as being the next biggest A-lister.

Produced by ATown TSB, the drill tune is one purported to keep your adrenaline pumped up in that happy mood.

Simply anticipate this new drill tune from the camp of Randy N as it drops this month!

