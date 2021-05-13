Top Stories

I regret not finding love before fame – Echoke hitmaker, Sefa

She reveals how she met DBlack, got signed & her Vodafone icons snub

Photo Credit: Sefa/Facebook

Echoke hitmaker & Black Avenue Music signee, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa has revealed some dark days of her musical journey before she found herself on tv screens.

She talked about a period in her life where she got rejected at the audition of Vodafone Icon, a reality show that is purposed at unearthing young talents in music.

She made this revelation on The Journey Show with Abena Ghana on Adom TV.

According to the Black Avenue Muzik signee, her journey to the top has been like a roller coaster with her mum being her greatest fan and companion.

Giving some insight into how her journey started, Sefa said she had always loved to sing in school. Whilst waiting for her results after writing her WASSCE, she used the opportunity to perform at events, take videos and upload them on her IG.

And that was how she met her label, Dblack’s Black Avenue Muzik. She said he contacted her after he chanced upon one of her performance videos on social media.

Sefa’s musical career has grown with her moving from singer covers of other artists to performing her songs now. She said this inspired her debut album, ‘Growth’ which has twelve songs on it. She released the album in 2020.

Sefa further detailed how she roamed the streets of Accra to record in studios of all kinds in a quest to reach her goal. Speaking about her love life, the singer revealed that she regrets not finding love before fame because people who come into her life now are difficult to accept.

Whether or not these people come for love or just to explore, one cannot tell. But If I had found love before getting here, I’d be sure about the love of my partner. She said.

The Journey show is hosted by Actress and Entrepreneur Abena Ghana and airs on Adom TV every Sunday at 6 pm

