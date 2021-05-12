My ‘Touch It’ song isn’t competing with Kuami Eugene’s own – KiDi

Tipped to be the potential 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has turned eyes with spanking new visuals for latest single, Touch It, off his incoming ‘Golden Boy’ album.

Dennis Dwamena, known in Showbiz as KiDi, has described his music career so far as amazing in an interview with Giovanni on 3fm 92.7 FM.

He describes visuals for ‘Touch It’ to be one of his best music videos. He said, “This video will be one of my best music videos. And I am pleading to my mom to bear anything she sees in the video.”

According to the singer, the video contains explicit images, hence, entreats all fans and music lovers to vote massively to enable him to take most of his 8-award nominations at the VGMA home. Specifically, the Artist of the year category.



He stated, ‘‘My fans please vote for me in all the categories and most especially the artiste of the year category because that means a lot to me.”



KiDi revealed that he makes only music with no side hustle. He said contrary to popular belief that music is not lucrative, once you are successful at it, you can live off it 100%.

The 3 Music Artist of the Year has stated emphatically that both he and his label mate Kuami Eugene did not plan to release new tunes within the same period. He says it is purely coincidental.

