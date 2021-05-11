K.Junior reminisces Ghanaian classics on new project; The Love Covers Vol. 1

K.Junior cover’s and mashes up a couple of throwback hits and hits from the new era by some of his favourite Ghanaian artists dubbed; The Love Covers, Vol. 1.

He did this as a way of ushering his listeners into the type of music he makes and his official upcoming single ‘Mpotompoto’ dropping on 13th May.

He performs songs from Rex Omar, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Lord Paper and a few others. K.Junior does this with so much flair, delivering smooth vocals and sprinkles of humour.

This 6-track project he calls ‘The Love Covers, Vol. 1’ was produced and engineered entirely by him. This goes to show how talented this young artist is.

It is K.Junior’s goal to champion the cause of authentic Ghanaian music to the world and he keeps learning from some of the forerunners like Osibisa in delivering African music to the world stage.

Listen to ‘The Love Covers, Vol. 1’ and pre-add/save ‘Mpotompoto’ to your music library to get it immediately it drops.

Instagram: kjuniormuzik

Twitter: @KJuniorMuzik

Facebook: K.Junior

