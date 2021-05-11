Heartman exposes former label mate iOna Reine; claims she was ungrateful to MzBel

Ghanaian musician Heartman has briefly opened up on the situation that led to the breakup between his label boss, Mzbel & her then god-daughter iOna Reine.

During his brief comment with Ghafla.com when asked about what transpired between Mzbel & iOna Reine, Heartman said that the issue is in the past which he wouldn’t want to be involved in.

But he stressed that he knows for sure there was some sort of ungratefulness somewhere from one side regardless.

Heartman further explained that one party showed signs of ungratefulness which led to a big miss of an opportunity which could’ve gone a long way to do good.

He added that he was there before iOna Reine came into the picture, but was calm & collected since she already had her career moving, therefore was only right she got the help first before him.

But unfortunately as things were moving on well the situation took a different turn at a point. iOna & Mzbel fell off months ago after Mzbel was seen without her which was rare.

Later, iOna was seen in the company of Mzbel’s nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger in her house partying.

This comment from Heartman has however received some mixed reactions from fans of the budding artiste about tagging iOna Reine as being ungrateful.

Meanwhile, Heartman recently released his second single under Beljams records tagged “Clearing Agent” which is so far receiving massive airplay across the country.

